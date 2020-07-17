Local, healthy, affordable school lunch program coming to P.E.I. this fall

P.E.I. students will have a variety of options to buy local, freshly-prepared lunches this fall.

Following pilot projects at a half dozen schools last winter, the Department of Education is taking a new program province-wide.

"Ensuring that every child has access to healthy, nutritious food not only ensures that all students have the fuel they need throughout the day to learn but it also helps develop lifelong healthy eating habits," said Education Minister Brad Trivers in a news release.

The Healthy School Lunch Program will use a pay-what-you-can model, to a maximum of $5 per meal. Families will be able to order student lunches from local vendors, which will be delivered to schools each day. A custom website is being developed to make ordering and paying online easy.

The department is finalizing a list of local vendors and will share that information with families soon.

Hot lunches from existing food vendors in schools will remain available, and the currently operating pilot projects will continue.

The food security program that began delivering meals to students at home when schools closed in March is also continuing through July and August.

