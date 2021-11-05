Cancel classes for COVID-19 vaccinations, says MLA

If P.E.I. goes ahead with a plan to administer vaccines for COVID-19 in schools it should cancel classes the days vaccinations are being given, says MLA Hal Perry.

Canada is believed to be close to approving a vaccine for children aged five to 11, and P.E.I. is making plans to deliver vaccines in schools. Perry said he has already heard stories about difficulties faced in giving vaccines to older children.

"There have been some, not some, but a lot of challenges," Perry said during question period in the legislature Thursday.

"Some of these kids had panic attacks, others had to be medicated or restrained, and sometimes, it took multiple attempts just for them to get the vaccine."

Some parents want to be present when the vaccines are given, he said, and he has heard from educators and families the easiest way to administer vaccines in schools would be to cancel classes on the day.

Health Minister Ernie Hudson said the process is still being worked out, and could not commit to cancelling classes.

Health Minister Ernie Hudson expressed satisfaction with P.E.I.'s vaccination rate. (Province of P.E.I.)

"I will commit to working with the minister of education and also with the experts, both in education and within [the Chief Public Health Office], to ensure that the very best process is put in place," said Hudson.

If, for whatever reason, a child cannot be given the vaccine at school or at a public clinic, Hudson said it is possible to arrange for vaccination at home. He said this also applies to other vaccines.

Perry also asked what the province is doing to convince those on P.E.I. who are still vaccine hesitant to get vaccinated.

Hudson responded that P.E.I. has a very high rate of vaccination.