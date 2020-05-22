P.E.I. high school graduation plans awaiting approval
Island high schools have submitted graduation plans and are waiting for approval from the Chief Public Health Office, says the Department of Education.
Some of the plans combine virtual and in-person components
Traditional graduation ceremonies have been cancelled due to COVID-19, and high school officials have been working with students on alternate plans.
The province said each school will have a different plan given the number of grads range from a small number to 250.
Some of the plans combine virtual and in-person components. The province says most try to include traditional graduation elements while following public health guidelines.
Details of the plans for each school will be released once they are approved.
