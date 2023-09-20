'Cooler minds' needed in discussion of gender identity of schools, MLA says

Opposition MLAs encouraged Prince Edward Islanders to inform themselves better about guidelines for respecting gender identity in schools, following protests attended by 100s on Wednesday in Charlottetown.

A protest against the guidelines in the name of parents rights was countered by a protest in support, and tensions were high. Police are investigating two assault complaints. The Charlottetown event was one of a number planned for the same day in other provinces.

"The tension just mounted here and across the country," said Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly.

"We've lost the ability to debate right now. I think that needs to come back … We've got to have cooler minds on Prince Edward Island."

Islanders need to find a way to discuss these issues reasonably, says Gord McNeilly. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The protest centred on a requirement that teachers and other school officials respect the privacy of students who come out to them regarding sexual orientation or gender identity. That includes not sharing that information with parents without the express consent of the student.

McNeilly noted that policy aligns with both what the United Nations and P.E.I.'s own child and youth advocate have to say about the rights of children.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

"Parents have the ability to communicate and talk and be open-minded with their children," McNeilly said

Karla Bernard, interim leader of the Green Party, emphasized the need for people to understand what is actually happening in schools.

"In order to have an informed opinion on this, you need to take the responsibility to educate yourself on what our kids are actually learning in schools," said Bernard.

Sharing some information with parents could put a child at risk, says Karla Bernard. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"It's not what it's being, kind of, made out to be right now."

Bernard, a school counsellor before she was elected an MLA, described the guidelines as an extension of the way schools have worked for many years.

"If a child tells me something, unless they're in danger to themselves, to someone else, or I'm obligated by court, what they tell me as a school counsellor stays with me. These things have always been in place," she said.

"An educator going to a parent and telling them that, however their child may identify or what their identity is, we may be putting a child at risk. The education system may be doing that."

Teachers are not always aware of the home environment of students, she said, which can make sharing information with parents tricky.

Progressive Conservative MLA Brad Trivers, formerly education minister, said the guidelines are not as hardline as people assume.

"It's really a collaborative approach. That's the message I've been giving to constituents I have that are concerned about it," said Trivers.

Brad Trivers does not believe the guidelines need to be made into legislation. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"The guidelines actually encourage the inclusion of families and this particular point about student permission is one that perhaps isn't as staunch as it may appear."

P.E.I.'s child and youth advocate, Marv Bernstein, has recommended the guidelines be enshrined in legislation, but Trivers said he would not support that approach.

In response to an interview request from CBC News, Premier Dennis King returned an emailed statement.

"We have more work to do, but we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that Prince Edward Island is a safe and inclusive place for all Islanders to live, work, and raise a family," the statement said.

"No matter who you love, how you identify, who you worship, or the colour of your skin – we are all Islanders."