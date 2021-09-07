First day of school gets passing grade from parents, officials

The first day of school on Prince Edward Island went as well as could be expected, according to school officials and parents.

Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch, said he knew some parents were worried about keeping kids safe from COVID-19 at school.

He said schools made sure they all followed COVID-19 guidelines set out by Dr. Heather Morrison and the Chief Public Health Office.

Face masks are required for staff, students and visitors in all grades when moving through a school building, but they can be removed when seated in classrooms.

Masks are also required for staff in classrooms in Grades K-6 when physical distancing is not possible. They're also required for staff and students in all grades on school buses.

Face masks are required for staff, students and visitors in all grades when moving through a school building. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We do take our direction and have complete trust in the CPHO and I think Dr. Morrison has told us many times we have to do our job in the community to keep it out of our schools," Carpenter said.

"I think we need to heed the advice of her office. We do need to wear a mask when asked to do so. We need to practice all the other measures that we are so accustomed to. Students do a great job of heeding that advice. We just need to keep up the good work."

Winter Arsenault, whose daughter entered Grade 1 at Spring Park Elementary in Charlottetown, said kids have become used to attending school during a pandemic.

"It's always on the mind, right? COVID's everywhere. But I think the kids are pretty adaptable. They're used to going into school with masks on. So maybe it's just, they're the regulars at this now. They're experts."