Capital improvements sped up at 3 Island schools due to COVID-19 funds

Expansion and capital improvements at three P.E.I. schools will be accelerated as a result of the federal government's new COVID-19 Resilience Stream infrastructure funding.

Montague Consolidated, West Royalty Elementary and Eliot River Elementary in Cornwall were all due for work as part of existing capital projects, but the federal money will help speed up the timeline to help deal with the impacts of COVID-19 guidelines, P.E.I. Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers said in a news release.

The news release said work will begin immediately with school administrators, home and schools, students, and parents to get these expansion projects underway.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, which is making $3.3 billion available across the country, projects need to be completed by the end of 2021.

The program was announced in August, and offers a larger federal cost share for projects, up to 80 per cent for projects planned by provinces, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations.

