MLA concerned about lack of counsellors in rural schools

A Liberal MLA from western P.E.I. wants the government to do more to recruit and retain school counsellors in rural areas.

Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry told the legislature Friday he's heard from one school in his area without a counsellor right now.

"Those in rural areas expect to receive the same services that are offered in urban areas of the province."

Perry acknowledged it can be a challenge to recruit and retain counsellors in rural areas as they often move to more urban locations when other opportunities arise.

"This school has seen a cycle, where a counsellor joins a team for a year or two, they get their foot in the door then moves elsewhere when an opportunity opens up."

Perry said only 40 of the 62 public schools in P.E.I. have counsellors right now.

Education Minister Natalie Jameson said the province is on track to have counsellors in every school by the fall.

More from CBC P.E.I.