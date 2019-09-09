Some P.E.I. schools likely to remain closed Tuesday

A dozen schools still don't have electricity after post-tropical storm Dorian damaged infrastructure on the weekend, and classes will likely be cancelled at those schools for another day.

School was cancelled across P.E.I. Monday, but now power has been restored to 44 schools and classes will go ahead at those schools, said officials with P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch.

The PSB said it will make a further announcement by 6 a.m. Tuesday on which schools will be cancelling classes, in hopes that power is restored to some overnight.

The 12 schools that may remain closed are:

Englewood Consolidated.

Gulf Shore Consolidated.

Charlottetown Rural High.

Kensington Intermediate/High.

Queen Elizabeth Elementary.

Mt. Stewart Consolidated.

Belfast Consolidated.

Parkside Elementary.

Summerside Intermediate.

Bloomfield Elementary.

Ellerslie Elementary.

St. Louis Elementary.

"We've been working with our partners to ensure that the roads to and from school and at school are safe, and we've had our staff check the inside of the buildings to be ready for good learning," said PSB director Parker Grimmer.

"That's not to say that there won't be some challenges for some families in getting ready for the school day, and we appreciate that. But we're going to be running our system tomorrow for those 44 schools."

P.E.I.'s French Language School Board sends out closure information via its Facebook page. It said Monday evening that two of its schools remain without power and could stay closed Tuesday — École Saint-Augustin and École Évangéline. Officials promised to update the situation by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

