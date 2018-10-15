No plans for seatbelts on Island school buses, but discussions expected

An official with the Public Schools Branch (PSB) says there are no immediate plans to put more seatbelts on Island school buses, but expects the issue will be up for discussion in light of new information.

John Cummings, director of corporate services with the PSB, says the province has "relied very heavily on the Transport Canada standards."

Transport Canada's long-standing policy against seatbelts on school buses has come under fire, following an investigation by CBC's The Fifth Estate.

The Fifth Estate found Transport Canada's policy was based on a faulty study conducted decades ago. Since that study in 1984, 23 passengers have died in school bus crashes in Canada. Thousands have been injured.

The CBC investigation also found, since that time, Transport Canada officials have continually been made aware of more studies reaching the conclusion — seatbelts on school buses save lives.

In Canada, the federal government regulates bus safety requirements while provinces are responsible for enforcement and fines. "Transport Canada established the standards for the manufacture of school buses ... and that's what we would continue to rely on, on a go-forward basis," said Cummings.

Discussions possible

However, the subject of seatbelts may be on the agenda during annual talks on school bus procurement, according to Cummings. P.E.I. purchases its buses in partnership with other Atlantic provinces.

"I'm sure as we have annual … meetings with the other Atlantic provinces just about future procurement of school buses … that this probably will be a topic [going] forward, but as I say to date the standard has been the Transport Canada standard and that's what we have used as our standard to date."

School buses on P.E.I. are equipped with booster-seat harnesses for children under 18 kilograms, but most of the 14,000 young people who ride Island buses do not wear seatbelts. No province in Canada requires seatbelt use on school buses.

The P.E.I. Home and School Federation told CBC — in light of the new information — the seatbelt issue will be brought forward at its next meeting.

