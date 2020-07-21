Passing of school buses still a problem, say RCMP

It's National School Bus Safety Week, and a good time to remind drivers to take extra care around school buses, say RCMP.

"The RCMP unfortunately still gets complaints about people passing school buses or speeding through school zones," said Sgt. Chris Gunn.

So far in this school year on P.E.I. there has been one ticket issued for passing a school bus, said Gunn, which is about average for mid-October.

Penalties for passing a school bus are heavy: a minimum $1,000 fine and 12 demerit points, which results in an automatic licence suspension.

The RCMP takes complaints about traffic violations involving school zones and buses very seriously, said Gunn.

"Our youth are our future and we want to make sure they remain safe," he said.

This is a good time of year for a reminder, said Gunn, as drivers may start to relax their attention a little as the school year progresses.

"When they see a school bus on the road, they should be, I myself always think, is that bus going to be turning on its yellow lights, and do I have enough time to slow and stop correctly to ensure the safety of those children," he said.

Gunn also noted the importance of slowing down in school zones, where children may not be paying the closest attention to traffic. On P.E.I. penalties for speeding in a school zone are doubled.