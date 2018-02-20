Driver passes police car, then school bus loading students, police say

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have charged a 17-year-old driver with passing a school bus with its flashing red lights activated.

In a news release, police said Wednesday morning, just before 8 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the Water Street East area, monitoring school bus traffic.

The officer encountered a school bus that had stopped to pick up students near MacEwen Road.

The officer had stopped for the bus, which had its red lights flashing, when a car travelling west went around the police vehicle and then continued on to pass the stopped bus as well, police reported.

The driver was pulled over and charged.

