P.E.I. conservation officers, RCMP charge 2 drivers for illegally passing school buses

Two drivers were charged for illegally passing school buses on Tuesday, P.E.I. RCMP say.

Conservation officers charged a Charlottetown resident who didn't stop when a bus had its red lights flashing at a bus stop near Hunter River.

A second incident happened at the next bus stop, where RCMP charged the driver for failing to stop for a bus with its red lights flashing.

Police are urging Islanders to use caution near school buses and stop when the red stop lights are flashing, to keep children who may be crossing safe.

RCMP are asking the public to follow the rules and report drivers who illegally pass school buses.

