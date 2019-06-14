P.E.I. sees big increase in convictions for illegally passing a school bus

More drivers have been convicted of illegally passing a school bus on P.E.I. so far in 2019 than in all of 2018, according to statistics from the highway safety division.

The province recorded 18 convictions in the first six months of the year, compared to just 15 in all of last year.

(CBC/Datawrapper)

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie credits a community effort for the increased number of convictions.

"We're getting a lot more complaints both from the public and from school bus drivers," said Baillie.

"I think people are just much more aware of the offence. It seems that the public are watching much more closely around school buses when they're stopped."

Baillie said members of the public, either on the side of the road or in their vehicles, are often in a better position to get details of a violation than the school bus driver, who may be busy keeping children safe.

The increase comes after the province increased penalties for illegally passing a school bus, including an automatic licence suspension.

