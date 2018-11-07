2 drivers charged with passing school buses

RCMP are reminding Island drivers not to pass school buses that have their lights flashing after charges were laid in two separate incidents recently.

On Oct. 25, a 28-year-old man from Springvale, P.E.I., was charged after passing a school bus on Route 2 in Springvale. Police said a child was crossing the road at the time the driver passed the bus, but fortunately was not struck by the vehicle.

On Oct. 31, a 19-year-old man from Charlottetown was charged after passing a bus on Route 6 in Brackley. Police said a child was about to cross the road but the bus driver was able to alert the child to stop as the vehicle went through his lights.

The drivers have been charged with passing a school bus with the red lights flashing, which typically comes with a fine of $1,000 and eight demerit points.

Police patrols

Both incidents were reported to police by witnesses, said Sgt. Leanne Butler. She said RCMP have been following school buses and patrolling school zones in the mornings and afternoons when bus traffic is at its peak.

Butler urges drivers to give themselves enough time to get to their destination so they can focus their attention on driving, especially around school buses.

She said children sometimes don't take the time to look both ways.

"They're excited to get home from school or to go to school and us as adults who have a driver's licence should be the ones that are taking extra care."

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown