Man fined $1,000 after passing school bus with flashing lights on, police say

A 46-year-old Summerside man has been charged with passing a school bus displaying its flashing red lights, city police say.

On Tuesday morning at 8:20, an officer on patrol stopped for a bus that was picking up children on Water Street East at Bay Avenue, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The vehicle directly in front of the police cruiser went by the bus despite its flashing red lights and the police officer pulled the driver over.

The driver was issued a ticket which carries a $1,000 fine and a licence suspension.

Police are reminding Islanders to be aware of the rules designed to keep children safe as school buses pick them up and drop them off.

