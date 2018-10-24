Child narrowly missed at school bus stop, say RCMP

A driver on P.E.I. came very close to causing a "major tragedy" on Tuesday, say RCMP.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee that they say passed a stopped school bus and almost hit a child.

The incident occurred about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Const. Jeff Wright with East Prince RCMP said the school bus was stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway in Albany, P.E.I., with its red stop lights flashing and its stop sign deployed. He said the driver narrowly missed a six-year-old child crossing the highway to get on the school bus.

"The potential in these incidents is huge. Yesterday could have been a major, major tragedy," said Wright.

"The bus driver himself told me he's been driving a bus in that area for 22 years and that was the worst he had ever seen. He actually had to pull over to the side of the road for several minutes to allow himself to calm down. He was that worked up. It was that close."

Wright said the Jeep swerved into a driveway where the child's mother was standing before driving off.

"I imagine it would be quite traumatic for the mother who was standing and watching the child cross the road on what would normally be a routine, everyday event during the school year," said Wright.

RCMP are still looking for more witnesses.

