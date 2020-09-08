P.E.I. school bus slides off soft shoulder into ditch

No students were injured during a minor accident involving a P.E.I. school bus Tuesday morning.

RCMP say a French Language School Board bus on its way to Ecole Saint-Augustin in South Rustico was picking up students on Route 6 when it pulled over to allow cars to pass.

"Unfortunately that portion has a new paved shoulder that used to just be gravel, and now past the pavement there is no more shoulder," said RCMP Corp. Glenn Dudley.

"So tires went off soft pavement, caused the bus to have quite a lean to it into the ditch."

The French Language School Board says the students were all transferred to another bus and arrived safely at school.

