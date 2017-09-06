School bus passing enforcement stepped up following March break

With school buses back on P.E.I. roads, officials want to be sure Island drivers are paying attention to the rules regarding passing them.

There will be a special enforcement initiative this week in areas where school officials have noticed repeated incidents of drivers illegally passing school buses.

Buses cannot be passed from behind when yellow lights are flashing, or from either direction when red lights are flashing.

"School buses are clearly visible and we believe most people know they have to stop for the flashing red lights," said Summerside Police Corp. Jennifer Driscoll in a news release.

She said driver inattention is the most likely reason for illegal passing of school buses, and she urged all drivers to take care.

Failing to stop for a school bus when the red flashing lights are activated will lead to 12 licence demerit points, resulting in suspension of the licence for three months, plus a fine of up to $5000.

In 2018 there were 15 convictions for passing a school bus with the red lights flashing, slightly above the average of the two previous years.

