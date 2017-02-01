Children unhurt after school bus, dump truck collide, police say

There were no injuries after a school bus and dump truck collided on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bonshaw, P.E.I., on Friday, RCMP say.

Queens District RCMP responded to the collision at about 3:30 p.m. The bus was transporting children ages seven to nine at the time, according to a news release.

The school bus was travelling west on the Trans-Canada and the dump truck was turning onto Route 1 from the Green Road and collided with the bus. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Island EMS attended the scene as a precaution, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

