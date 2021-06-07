New recruits wanted, with majority of P.E.I. school bus drivers eligible for retirement

Prince Edward Island's Public Schools Branch is ramping up efforts to recruit school bus drivers, faced with the knowledge that two-thirds of the 256 people now in the job are eligible to retire within the next few years.

Officials say they'd like to fill 50 to 60 positions this year, to prepare for retirements and make up for substitute drivers who have now moved into permanent positions.

The PSB is planning three special job fairs this weekend to raise awareness about the vacancies, and maybe find a few new drivers.

"Historically, we've kind of piggybacked on other job fairs that other folks were doing. This one will be specific just to school bus drivers," said the PSB's Dave Gillis.

"We've never been in a position where we've had this demographic facing us in the near future. So we're looking forward to seeing people this weekend."

Julie Richards recently completed the training and now works as a school bus driver.

She is a full-time substitute, going wherever she is needed when the driver on that route is ill or otherwise unavailable.

I think you do need to be a certain type of person … but it's way more rewarding than you would think. — Julie Richards

As a small business owner and a parent, Richards finds the benefits and schedule ideal.

"I went online and within the next day I was called to show up for an interview, and within two weeks I was sitting in a classroom learning air brakes," she said.

"I think if you're even considering it, it's definitely worth trying it out, because if I can do it … anybody can do it."

She adds: "It can be intimidating, you know. I think you do need to be a certain type of person … but it's way more rewarding than you would think."

Dave Gillis of the Public Schools Branch said the first requirement for a school bus driver is that they like working with children. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The main attribute of a good school bus driver is liking children.

Training is being covered thanks to a recent partnership with Skills PEI.

The job fairs are happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Superstore in Montague, the Canadian Tire in Charlottetown and the Bloomfield Mall in West Prince.

"If you're curious at all, come and have a conversation," said Gillis. "Many, many drivers that we have now didn't think they could do it or didn't think it was for them until they actually did it and found out that it was very rewarding.

"Our reality is we've got almost 20 drivers that are in their 70s driving school bus[es]. So that speaks to how rewarding the position can be for people."

