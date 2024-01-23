School bus drivers on P.E.I. call for changes as students are crammed in, 'one cheek on the seat'

Overcrowding has school bus drivers on P.E.I. worried "kids will go flying" if they ever have to slam on the brakes, a legislative committee heard Tuesday.

Robert Geiss, the head of the union representing the province's 270 school bus drivers, said most buses have a rated capacity of 70 students — but that count is based on an assumption that three students can fit in each seat, regardless of size or age.

"Fitting three elementary kids in a seat is not a problem. When you try and fit three high school or junior high school students, it would be like fitting three of you into a seat." Geiss told the committee members.

"We're told as long as they have one cheek on the seat, that's good."

Overcrowding has become so bad on some buses that students are spilling out into the aisle, and drivers can't see back past the third or fourth row, he said. It's worse in Charlottetown and Summerside, where the population growth has been greatest.

"It's just not safe as far as we're concerned … If there's ever an accident or we have to stop quickly, kids are going to go flying. People are going to get hurt."

Robert Geiss, the head of the union representing the 270 school bus drivers on P.E.I., speaks at a legislative committee on Tuesday. (CBC)

Geiss said other provinces count junior high and high school kids as 1.5 students when determining total bus capacity. The bus drivers union has asked P.E.I. to do the same.

Geiss said the response from the province has been that they're working on it, but that P.E.I. has a limited number of school buses.