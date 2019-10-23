School bus driver fined after child hit while getting off bus

A P.E.I. school bus driver has been fined under the Highway Traffic Act after a six-year-old child was hit while getting off the bus earlier this month.

The boy was not seriously injured in the accident, which happened in Fort Augustus, north of Charlottetown, on Jan. 14. The bus was travelling along Route 21 around 3:30 p.m. and had stopped near the Fort Augustus Community Centre to let students off when the child was hit by a passing vehicle.

"Through our investigation we were able to reveal that the red lights on the bus were not operating at the time the child got off," said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

"The driver of the vehicle didn't have any indication that a child was getting off the bus."

Route 21 was snow covered and slippery at the time of the accident. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The 67-year-old bus driver was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to operate the flashing red lights on the bus. The offence carries a fine of $100.

RCMP said the Public Schools Branch is still investigating the incident.

More P.E.I. news