School buses delayed after cold weather, long holiday break

Cold weather on P.E.I. Thursday morning combined with the end of the Christmas holidays led to an unusual number of delayed school buses.

Eleven of the province's 260 school buses were delayed.

A spokesperson for the Public Schools Branch said it was a common situation given the two-week time off and temperatures that fell as low as -26 C in parts of the province Wednesday night.

"Bus drivers are reminded regularly by the PSB to plug their buses in and drive them after periods of inactivity," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"However, complications can still happen, regardless of practicing all preventative measures."

Drivers are compensated for the cost of electricity when plugging in their buses.

The Public Schools Branch thanked people for their patience during the bus delays.

