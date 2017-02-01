No students injured when school bus rear-ended

RCMP and officials from the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch are investigating an accident involving a school bus and a car Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Route 1 in North Tryon at about 8:10 a.m.

"The bus was stopped and the vehicle rear-ended the bus," said RCMP Cpl. Nick Doyle.

"Nobody on the bus was injured. The driver of the car had minor injuries. They were seen by Island EMS and then they were released."

Public Schools Branch director Parker Grimmer said the students were on their way to Englewood School.

"Their families have been contacted," said Grimmer. "Another bus was dispatched to take those kids to school."

The bus was assessed for damage and it is OK, he said.

Grimmer said school officials would be busy Wednesday working with RCMP to determine the details of the accident.

