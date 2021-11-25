Changes made at P.E.I. intersection where school bus was struck, injuring 3

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation has made some changes to an intersection where there was an accident involving a school bus last month.

On Oct. 29, the driver of an SUV drove through a stop sign and hit a school bus at the corner of the Bannockburn and Kingston roads in Queens County.

The bus ended up on its side and three students were injured.

The incident led to a review by the province's chief engineer, Stephen Yeo, and some changes were made this week.

Chief engineer Stephen Yeo reviews a map showing where the accident occurred. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"We put red flashing lights on the stop sign to make it more conspicuous, so people would notice it," said Yeo.

"In the northeast quadrant, we're removing some trees in the right of way to make that stop sign — so you can see it from a longer distance."

The removal of the trees will also improve visibility for drivers of other vehicles approaching the intersection, he said.

Local residents had written to request changes.

Yeo said reviewing the intersection became a priority after the accident, which led to the SUV driver being issued a summary offence ticket for driving through a stop sign.

"When a school bus is involved certainly that brings some tension," he said.

"We want to get out there and make sure that we do everything possible to make it as safe as possible."

Yeo said the review of the intersection is continuing and more changes are possible.