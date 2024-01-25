P.E.I. school bus backs into ditch, no injuries reported

No one was injured when a school bus serving Central Queens Elementary backed into a culvert Thursday morning, according to the Public Schools Branch.

Officials said the bus was turning around in a driveway in North Milton and one of its rear tires went into a ditch.

An ambulance went to the scene as a precaution, and a spare bus was called in to take the kids to school.

The Public Schools Branch said the parents of the kids on the bus would be contacted directly to let them know what happened,

Light snow was falling across P.E.I. at the time.