At least 3 students taken to hospital following school bus accident on Kingston Road

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital says it has called a Code Orange after a bus flipped to its side on the Kingston Road area on Friday.

A Health PEI spokesperson said three students who were in Bus 49 have been transferred to the hospital as a precaution following the accident. The province said, in the meantime, that at least two of the children at the QEH "may have more serious injuries that may require more medical attention, but they are stable."

The province said the QEH expected 24 students.

Earlier today, the Public Schools Branch said only one child suffered "minor injuries," and that all other students on the bus were transported to East Wiltshire Intermediate School to be picked up by parents and guardians following the accident.

Code Orange is called whenever a hospital means to respond to a large influx of patients.

The PSB said Bus 49 serves students in the Bluefield family of schools. It said all students on board were from either Westwood Primary or Eliot River Elementary.

The principal at Westwood Primary said in an email that parents of students who had been injured were notified, and that other parents should monitor their children for unknown injuries or stress caused by the accident.

The accident happened near the intersection between Kingston Road and Bannockburn Road. The RCMP says the intersection, which had been closed following the accident, is now open again.

First responders and school personnel are on the site of the accident. The North River Fire Department and at least two ambulances were present.

There were also ambulances near the East Wiltshire school. The PSB said buses serving the Bluefield family of schools are expected to be running late.

The PSB also said student services will be on site at the schools next week to talk through any concerns students may have.