Here are the trustees for P.E.I's school boards

School board trustees have been elected on P.E.I for the first time in over a decade.

Islanders cast their votes for the Public Schools Branch school board trustees through mail-in ballots, which were counted on Thursday by Elections P.E.I.

Elected trustees for the Public School Branch are:

Zone 1: Beverley Ann Boulter by acclamation

Zone 2: Beckie Keezer

Zone 3: Rachel McCarthy

Zone 4: Jaclyn Massey

Zone 5: Amanda Blakeney and Heather Mullen

Zone 6: Wade Czank

Zone 7: Patty van Diepen

Elected trustees for the la Commission scolaire de langue française

Zone 1: Francine Bernard and Bonnie Gallant

Zone 2: Tammy Shields by acclamation

Zone 3: Gilles Benoit by acclamation

Zone 4: Stéphane Blanchard by acclamation

Zone 5: Sarah Bernath and Bryan Burt by acclamation

Zone 6: Lynne Faubert by acclamation

Trustees are responsible for providing financial oversight for school board operations, pointing out needs in the organization, creating policies and liaising with education stakeholders, according to the Government of Prince Edward Island website.

They are required to attend meetings of the members of the education authority and file an annual report to the minister of education.

The last election of school board trustees for the Public Schools Branch was in 2008.

The eastern and western boards were merged in 2012, and the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch has been governed by various appointees ever since.

The P.E.I. Home and School Association has been lobbying for a return to elected trustees for years.

Education Minister Natalie Jameson tabled legislation to amend the Education Act earlier this year, which prompted the election.