Elected school board returning to P.E.I.

The P.E.I. government has already started the process of reinstating an elected board for English-language schools.

The schools have been administered by various appointed bodies since the last elected trustees were dismissed by former education minister Doug Currie in February 2011.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the government said it had mandated the Department of Education to reinstate elected boards.

The government is planning consultations with Elections P.E.I., education partners and the public on how those boards might be constituted. A study of models in other provinces has already been completed.

"The goal is for Islanders to have a stronger voice in decisions about the operation of their public education system and more input into how we best support student learning," said Education Minister Brad Trivers.

The plan is to have the new governance model finalized by fall 2020, he said.

French language schools are already represented by an elected board, and that will continue, the news release said.

