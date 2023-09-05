Nominations open for school board byelections in western, northeastern P.E.I.

Elections P.E.I. is looking for candidates to run in two school board byelections.

Nominations opened Tuesday for Zone 7 in the Public Schools Branch, covering northeastern P.E.I., and Zone 2 of the French Language School Board, covering western P.E.I.

Paul Alan, manager of election operations and communications with Elections P.E.I., said participation in the elections has been an issue.

"We're hoping we will see some interest for people to turn out to be a candidate so there's an actual byelection," said Alan.

Voter turnout in the 2022 school board elections was under four per cent.

There was, however, quite a lot of interest in the Public Schools Branch election from candidates, with six of seven districts contested. Zone 7 had four candidates. Patty van Diepen won with 46.8 per cent of the vote.

Van Diepen resigned in May, when the board wouldn't address new gender equity and diversity guidelines in schools.

Interest in the French Language School Board election was not as strong. Five of six trustee positions were acclaimed.

Last year's school board elections were the first since 2009. For more than a decade trustees were appointed by the minister.

Elections P.E.I. ran school board elections from 1996 to 2009, during which time there were two byelections.