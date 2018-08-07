'Shop for free': Woman organizes school backpack share
Event is Aug. 25
A P.E.I. woman is looking for gently used school backpacks for a swap in Crapaud later this month.
Krystal Rice got the idea after she promised her son a new backpack for the school year, and then realized he really didn't need one.
"His other one was in perfect condition and it was just killing me. It just felt so frivolous to be buying something new when I had a perfectly good one in the closet. So I thought, you know what, maybe I should be starting something where we can drop off kit bags," said Rice.
"The idea is that it would be a back-to-school share. You can just come and shop for free."
While backpacks are a focus of the swap, Rice is also looking for other school necessities, such as lunch bags, shoes, and clothing. There are drop-off locations at Englewood School and Harvey's Clover Farm in Crapaud.
The exchange runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Crapaud Fire Hall.
With files from Island Morning
