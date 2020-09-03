P.E.I. school prepares for the arrival of students next week

Ahead of the first day of class Tuesday, staff at East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, P.E.I., are feeling optimistic about the year to come.

The school has submitted — and is currently putting the final touches on — its operational plan, making sure that students and staff are safe when they walk through the doors for the first time in months.

"There's always a little bit of angst with a new year starting, especially this year," said Jaime Cole, the school's principal.

"But I feel like our plan is solid, looking after the safety and well-being of our students and staff. So I feel good about starting."

East Wiltshire serves students from grade 7 to 9 and in total, the school is expecting about 600 students to walk through the doors next week.

Operational plan

The school's operational plan is extremely detailed. Inside, directional arrows as well as physical distancing and mask reminders have been placed throughout the hallways.

Arrival times will be staggered, different groups of students, or cohorts, will have different entry and exit points into the school, and different outside areas that they're expected to stay within.

'We will work with students and see what feels comfortable and try and maintain that awareness and that education piece in terms of why we are doing these things,' says Jamie Cole. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Each group will have a specific schedule for lunch. Some will eat in their homerooms, others will have specific times to go to the cafeteria, and are encouraged to sit in groups of no more than six.

"We have to follow the same protocols as a restaurant. So maintaining social distancing, frequent handwashing and limits of groups of six," said Cole.

We're building an airplane while we're flying it. ​​​​ - Jaime Cole, East Wiltshire Intermediate School

And at East Wiltshire students won't be moving class to class. Instead, they will be staying in their homerooms for as much of the day as possible, leaving the room for classes like gym or music.

Instead, teachers will rotate from class to class. So, John Cusack, a math teacher at the school, won't be teaching in the same room all day.

"That's probably one of the most nerve-racking things for me, because I find when they come into my class, it's kind of my room, my expectations, and they kind of roll with that and they know what to expect," he said.

"Now I'm going in and almost feel like a substitute going in. And, you know, when a substitute comes in, kids tend to get a little more — it's almost like you're going in on their turf."

The other thing on Cusack's mind? Just all of the new rules he needs to remember and tell the students.

"What am I forgetting? You know, what do I have to tell the kids? Normally you're talking about a fire drill or different things, you know, procedures, what doors to leave. But this year there's just so much," he said.

'I'm going to make mistakes like I always do and they're going to make mistakes,' says John Cusack. 'We'll work through it together.' (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Cusack said he thinks students will get used to all of the new rules quickly, but he does understand there might be some mixed emotions among students about having to do things this year they've never had to do before.

"It's all going to be adjustments. So some kids will be frustrated, some will be happy, some will be anxious. And I think teachers are all feeling the same thing," he said.

It's going to take a lot of getting used to for all the students, said Cole, but especially those in Grade 9.

"They're in their last year of the school. They should be kind of the kings of the castle right now. And it's going to feel awkward and uncomfortable because they've had certain freedoms in the past that are going to be a little bit more restricted this year," she said.

'Helping students adjust'

And while all those rules are in place right now, they aren't set in stone, said Cole.

"I think it's been said a few times, but we're building an airplane while we're flying it," she said.

"We're teaching, we're learning ourselves that we need to go with the flow and, you know, if that doesn't work, let's find a new way to do this."

Cusack and Cole said they are looking forward to welcoming students back on Tuesday. But, Cole knows this year will be different for everyone.

"We definitely want to cover our academics, and especially because we know there's probably some gaps.… But our first priority is really that social, emotional well-being and connecting with kids and having them adjust well to this," she said.

"September's going to look a little less rigorous than it maybe has in the past because we are helping students adjust back into a new normal."

