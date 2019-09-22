Scheer promises increased support for Canada's veterans

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pledged increased support to the country's veterans in a campaign announcement on P.E.I. on Sunday.

Scheer spoke to veterans at Lloyd Inman Memorial Park in Canoe Cove in the morning.

"To every veteran who has struggled and continues to struggle, without the supports and benefits you have earned through your service my message is this: you have been betrayed, you deserve better," he said.

In his announcement, he promised to enshrine in legislation a military covenant between the federal government and veterans to ensure that they are respected and receive the services they require.

He also vowed to clear the backlog of veteran's benefit applications within the next two years.

In addition, Scheer said he plans to create a new pension system and strengthen services to support discharged or retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

He also said he wants to launch an inquiry into Armed Forces members who were administered Mefloquine, an anti-malaria medication.

More service dogs in veteran communities and commemoration projects like the National Memorial for Canada's War in Afghanistan were also announced as part of his plan to support veterans.

Bridge tolls

Scheer also touched on plans to help Islanders with the issue of affordability and bridge tolls.

"I understand that the toll is an impact on families here and so we are hearing that feedback," he said.

He said his government would tackle affordability by way of removing the federal carbon tax, lowering personal income taxes and removing GST from home energy bills.

He said there would be more details on his plans to address affordability as his campaign continues.

Scheer is expected to make a stop at a festival in Charlottetown with Conservative candidate Robert Campbell before leaving for St. John's.

Scheer's last official visit to P.E.I. was in August. He spoke to Islanders in Cornwall on his plans to repeal the federal carbon tax.

