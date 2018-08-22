Power restored after scattered outages on P.E.I. Friday

There were a couple of power outages on P.E.I. Friday, but power has been restored Island-wide, said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin in an email to CBC.

Early Friday afternoon power was lost in the Cavendish area and late Friday portions of Charlottetown lost power, according to the Maritime Electric outage map on the company's website.

At 4:45 p.m. the Maritime Electric website said 2,445 customers were without power in the Charlottetown area before power was restored shortly before 5 p.m.

Early Friday afternoon there were 536 customers without power in the Cavendish area, according to the company's website.

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival was unaffected by the outages.

Power was out at Shining Waters and through most of Cavendish as of 12:32 p.m., said Matthew Jelley, president of the Maritime Fun Group, which owns the water park.

He said Shining Waters was closed until the power came back on around 1:30 p.m.

Maritime Electric has not confirmed the cause of either outage. The outage website still lists 21 customers without power as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

