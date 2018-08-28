Patients at QEH, Hillsborough test positive for scabies

Several patients at Hillsborough Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital have tested positive for scabies, according to Health PEI.

Scabies is a contagious and itchy disease caused by an itch mite burrowing itself into the skin.

Officials say patients and staff are being treated, and non-affected staff who were potentially exposed will be getting preventative treatment.

Aggressive protocols have been put into place to prevent the spread of infection and protect remaining patients and staff, officials say.

More P.E.I. news