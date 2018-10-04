Saudi students told a UPEI degree is still possible

The University of Prince Edward Island is offering help to its former students from Saudi Arabia who were ordered by their government to leave before the start of this semester.

The Saudi government cancelled scholarships for Saudi students in Canada during a diplomatic spat this summer.

As of August, 32 undergraduate students and 1 graduate student from the Middle Eastern country were registered at UPEI.

Most of them chose to leave Canada, although officials at the university say as many as eight have continued their studies by paying for their own education.

The university has written to the Saudi students who left to let them know it may still be possible to complete a UPEI degree. Students continuing their studies at other universities who were close to finishing may be able to transfer credits back and be awarded a UPEI degree, rather than starting over again.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Chapin