Weather cancels P.E.I.-N.S. ferry crossings Saturday morning

Weather disrupted the Northumberland Ferries schedule for P.E.I.-Nova Scotia on Saturday morning.

The 9:15 a.m crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., was cancelled.

The 11:15 a.m. crossing for Caribou, N.S., was also cancelled due to weather, officials said.

Heavy winds were forecast for both areas.

Those wishing to take the ferry should monitor the schedule at the organization's website, but officials said the service is back on schedule and will leave from both sides this afternoon.

