P.E.I. intervening in Saskatchewan's carbon tax court challenge

Prince Edward Island has registered as an intervenor in Saskatchewan's carbon tax challenge against the Trudeau government, but Premier Dennis King says that doesn't mean the Island is joining Saskatchewan's fight.

P.E.I. is one of seven provinces registered. Saskatchewan lost in that province's Supreme Court in a three-two decision, and has now appealed its case to the Supreme Court of Canada. Ontario's courts have also upheld Ottawa's right to put a price on carbon.

In question period Thursday, Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald asked King why the province is intervening.

"In this particular case, we're just reserving the right to participate if we need to at some point," said King.

"In no way, shape or form should anyone suggest that we are joining [the fight against the carbon tax], because we're absolutely not."

Heath MacDonald wanted to know why the province is intervening in the court case. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

MacDonald also asked King about his plans when attending the Council of the Federation meeting with Canada's premiers next week. He asked if King would tell other premiers that he supports stronger emissions targets, and lobby them to do the same.

"I will be telling them what Islanders want," King responded.

"Islanders want us to work towards carbon neutrality. They want us to do it responsibly in a common sense way."

The Council of the Federation will be hosted by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe July 9-11 in Saskatoon.

