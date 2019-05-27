Sarah Stewart-Clark withdraws as PC candidate in District 9 election

Sarah Stewart-Clark has withdrawn as the Progressive Conservative candidate for the deferred election in District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

Stewart-Clark informed Premier Dennis King of her decision Sunday night, citing personal and family commitments, according to a news release issued by the PC Party.

"I made a commitment to this party 18 months ago and in the process to dedicate my efforts to this important journey, I had to put my life as a mother, a wife and professor on hold," she said.

'Best decision for me'

"Over the past few weeks I've come to the realization that the best decision for me and my family is for me to resign as a candidate."

Stewart-Clark was the PC candidate for District 9 in the April 23 provincial election. But the vote in that district didn't take place due to the sudden death of Green Party candidate Josh Underhay four days before the election.

Under the Elections Act, the deferred election must be held by July 19.

In the release, King said the provincial executive would be meeting to formalize the next steps to nominate a new candidate.

Ran for party leadership

Stewart-Clark was one of five people who ran for the PC Party leadership that was won by King on Feb. 9.

The PCs formed a minority government under King after winning 12 seats in the April 23 election. The Greens won eight and the Liberals six.

In the release, King said Stewart-Clark has been "integral to the party's recent resurgence and her resignation leaves a void."

On Friday, John Andrew was named to replace Underhay as the Green Party candidate in District 9.

The original candidates for other the parties, Karen Lavers of the Liberals and Gordon Gay of the NDP, have said they will be re-offering.

