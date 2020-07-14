P.E.I.'s Sarah Steele to play pro hockey in Toronto
25-year-old defender signs with National Women's Hockey League team
Sarah Steele of Stratford, P.E.I., has signed a professional contract with the Toronto Six of the National Women's Hockey League.
Steele played three seasons in Europe after her collegiate career at Boston University. In 2013, she won a gold medal with Team Canada at the IIHF U-18 World Championship.
"Having spent most of my career in the States and overseas, it means the world to me to be able to play at the professional level on home soil," Steele said in a news release from the NWHL.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the players, staff and supporters of the NWHL in their contributions to the growth of women's hockey."
Steele, a 25-year-old defender, joins the Six for its first season in the NWHL, which is scheduled to begin in November.
The NWHL was founded in 2015, becoming North America's first pro women's league to pay its players a salary. It also has teams in Boston; Monmouth Junction, N.J.; Danbury, Conn.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Saint Paul, Minn.
The Canadian Women's Hockey League folded last year after 12 seasons because of financial instability.
