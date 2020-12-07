Santa gets final go-ahead for approved travel to P.E.I. as rotational worker
Premier says he spoke to Santa Thursday, confirming expedited entry to province
Santa Claus is comin' to town… officially.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said he and Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson had spoken with Santa in a teleconference earlier in the day.
"I spoke with Santa to go through the pre-travel screening questionnaire before he enters P.E.I. later tonight," said King.
"Santa confirmed that he is symptom-free, has downloaded the COVID Alert App and will abide by all of Dr. Morrison's public health guidelines while in the province."
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison had previously announced Santa's pre-approval status for travel.
Thompson's department had processed and approved Santa as a rotational worker and provided the appropriate documentation so that he can efficiently enter the province late in the day on Christmas Eve.
Santa to get fast screening
Border screening teams are on alert and will expedite Santa's entry when he arrives, the premier assured the province's young citizens.
"He has a lot of deliveries to make in a short period of time," King said.
As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, NORAD's official Santa tracker showed the holiday mogul in Guam, about 12,000 kilometres from P.E.I.
Travel has also been approved for Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen — and of course, should the weather turn foggy, alternate reindeer Rudolph.
