Santa Claus isn't coming to town tonight, city says

Charlottetown's Santa Claus tour through Sherwood-Parkdale and the city centre scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Saturday due to rain and high winds.

The new Santa tour schedule is:

Wednesday, Dec. 2: City centre (north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue, south of Capital Drive).

Thursday, Dec. 3: East Royalty, Hillsborough Park, and Sherwood-Parkdale (between Brackley Point and St. Peters roads).

Friday, Dec. 4: Winsloe and West Royalty.

Saturday, Dec. 5: Sherwood-Parkdale (between Mount Edward and Brackley Point roads) and city centre (north of Euston Street, east of Spring Park Road, and south of Kirkwood Drive-Allen Street).

All tours will begin at 5:30 p.m. and take approximately two hours to complete. Detailed route maps are available at charlottetown.ca/santatours .

The ferry crossings from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia were also cancelled Tuesday due to weather.

