Santa Claus isn't coming to town tonight, city says

Charlottetown’s Santa Claus tour through Sherwood-Parkdale and the city centre scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Saturday due to rain and high winds.
Tuesday's Santa tour postponed due to poor weather
The new Santa tour schedule is:
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: City centre (north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue, south of Capital Drive).
- Thursday, Dec. 3: East Royalty, Hillsborough Park, and Sherwood-Parkdale (between Brackley Point and St. Peters roads).
- Friday, Dec. 4: Winsloe and West Royalty.
- Saturday, Dec. 5: Sherwood-Parkdale (between Mount Edward and Brackley Point roads) and city centre (north of Euston Street, east of Spring Park Road, and south of Kirkwood Drive-Allen Street).
All tours will begin at 5:30 p.m. and take approximately two hours to complete. Detailed route maps are available at charlottetown.ca/santatours.
The ferry crossings from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia were also cancelled Tuesday due to weather.
