Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Shouting out with glee: Santa Claus comes to Charlottetown

Thousands of spectators bundled up along the streets of Charlottetown Saturday night for the annual Santa Claus parade.

Cold night doesn't dampen Christmas spirit

CBC News ·
Girl waving at Santa Claus.
A young spectator waves to Santa Claus Saturday night. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Thousands of spectators bundled up along the streets of Charlottetown Saturday night for the annual Santa Claus parade.

It was one of the coldest days of the month but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd as they waited for a glimpse of the jolly old elf.

It wasn't the only event to mark the start of the Christmas season.

Many gift seekers were visiting craft fairs across the province, including the Victorian Christmas Market in downtown Charlottetown. It continues until 9 p.m. Sunday on Queen and Richmond streets.

Here are some photos from last night's parade.

Firefighter hands out candy.
Firefighters hand out candy along the parade route. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Jack Frost snowflake
The snow held off, except for this cute flake. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Man driving mini car.
The Shriners' mini cars are always a parade highlight. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Santa Claus waves to crowd,
Dasher, Prancer, Rudolph and the other reindeer were extra colourful. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Lacrosse team on Christmas float.
It looked like a lacrosse game might break out on one float. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Children on fire truck.
Children wave from the New Glasgow fire truck. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Woman in bear costume.
Who needs a tuque when you have a bear costume? (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Person in Grinch costume.
Well, not everyone was in the Christmas spirit. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

With files from Shane Ross and Victoria Walton

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now