Shouting out with glee: Santa Claus comes to Charlottetown

Thousands of spectators bundled up along the streets of Charlottetown Saturday night for the annual Santa Claus parade.

It was one of the coldest days of the month but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd as they waited for a glimpse of the jolly old elf.

It wasn't the only event to mark the start of the Christmas season.

Many gift seekers were visiting craft fairs across the province, including the Victorian Christmas Market in downtown Charlottetown. It continues until 9 p.m. Sunday on Queen and Richmond streets.

Here are some photos from last night's parade.