How visiting Santa works in the age of COVID-19

Getting a photo with Santa is an annual tradition for many children on P.E.I., but there will be no sitting on Santa's lap this year.

Getting those photos is something the Gagnon family does every year with their two young daughters, Alyssa and Savannah.

"We really like to get a picture, you know, because it's kind of like the picture of the year," said Jean-Serge Gagnon.

The Gagnon family paid a visit to Santa at the Charlottetown Mall on Saturday.

There, Santa is behind Plexiglas and families need to reserve a time before showing up. Mall staff clean between visits.

The annual Gagnon photo with Santa looks a little different this year. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The photo looks a little different this year with his two daughters in masks, but Gagnon is glad they were able to continue the tradition.

"I think it's a good memory for them to have as they grow up," he said. "I think it's good because it'll be like the difference this year, right? This year will be like this. Hopefully, this is the only year it'll be like this."

Jana MacKenzie, who brought her two sons to the mall on Saturday, said she was thankful they were able to even do it this year.

"The kids were still just excited to see Santa," she said. "So [we] just wanted to do what we do every year. We didn't want them to miss out this year."

Confederation Court Mall

There is normally a sleigh at Confederation Court Mall. But staff there have built a frame this year, positioning Santa behind it, six feet from children.

"We're pretty excited to have Santa back at the mall this year," said Julien Taylor, marketing manager with the Confederation Court Mall and Dyne Holdings. "We were worried there for a bit that we wouldn't be able to and we came up with a new method.

"Santa Claus doesn't take a pass. He comes to your house every year and delivers gifts."

At the Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown, Santa is behind a large picture frame, with kids standing on a mark six feet away. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Those visiting Santa at the Confederation Court Mall stand on a circle and tell him what they'd like for Christmas. There's a small microphone nearby so Santa can hear clearly.

'Certainly a different year'

At both places, everyone, including Santa, will need to wear a mask. Santa may have been given pre-travel approval by Dr. Heather Morrison, but he still needs to abide by the public health rules while on P.E.I.

"Well it's a little tight and it's a little warm, but it's worth it as long as we get to see the kids," said Santa Claus.

"It's certainly a different year."

When CBC News caught up with Santa on Friday, as he was checking out the new setup at the Confederation Court Mall, he said he'd still be able to judge if someone was naughty or nice from six feet away.

At the Confederation Court Mall, children stand on a mark, six feet away, and tell him what they want for Christmas. One of Santa's helpers is holding a microphone that catches what the children are saying so Santa can hear. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"I don't get to have the real close contact that I normally have with the children. And I know kids love to hug Santa," Santa said.

Santa said he'd like to echo Morrison's comments.

"I've been touched by what Dr. Morrison has been doing … when she rounds up her talks. She says be safe and be kind. And that is a great philosophy."

