Ho! Ho! Hold your horses! Santa's convoy could cause traffic delays

Santa Claus began a series of drive-by tours of Charlottetown Monday night, accompanied by bright lights and sirens.

The convoy wound its way through Sherwood-Parkdale east of St. Peters Road, and down to the 500 Lots area south of Euston.

The redesigned version of a Christmas parade came about as city staff sought to reduce any possible spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Large gatherings have been discouraged for the last eight months.

The "Santa Claus Comes to Town" procession started at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with the city warning drivers they might face minor delays if they found themselves behind Santa's convoy.

"The public's co-operation is requested in not parking on the street in their neighbourhood on the evening the Santa Tour is scheduled to pass by," adds a news release from the city.

The city has route maps available for the processions over the course of the next five nights, wrapping up Friday, Dec. 4. The other routes are:

Tuesday: Sherwood-Parkdale (between Mount Edward and Brackley Point roads) and the City Centre (north of Euston Street, east of Spring Park Road, and south of Kirkwood Drive-Allen Street).

Sherwood-Parkdale (between Mount Edward and Brackley Point roads) and the City Centre (north of Euston Street, east of Spring Park Road, and south of Kirkwood Drive-Allen Street). Wednesday : City Centre (north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue, and south of Capital Drive).

: City Centre (north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue, and south of Capital Drive). Thursday: East Royalty, Hillsborough Park, and Sherwood-Parkdale (between Brackley Point and St. Peters roads).

East Royalty, Hillsborough Park, and Sherwood-Parkdale (between Brackley Point and St. Peters roads). Friday: Winsloe and West Royalty.

People are encouraged to watch the parade from their own windows or property.

If it doesn't pass your house, you can take your family to a parking lot that is on the route, but people are encouraged to watch from inside their vehicles or gather with only close family members if outside.

