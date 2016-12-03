Santa Claus pre-approved for travel to P.E.I., says Morrison

Santa will be able to make his visit to P.E.I. on Christmas Eve, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison informed Islanders at her regular weekly briefing Tuesday morning that Santa had been pre-approved for travel.

"I received a special alert this morning to tell me there is no COVID-19 in the North Pole. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the elves and the reindeer are all safe and healthy. They know that COVID-19 has been very hard for children and families around the world," said Morrison.

Santa is still asking his elves to practise physical distancing and wash their hands regularly, she said.

As for Elf on the Shelf, Morrison noted that the annual visitor arrived at her house Tuesday morning, having qualified as a rotational worker who is to become part of her family bubble. Other families' elves will be treated the same way.

Holiday guidelines

The Chief Public Health Office will be posting guidelines for Islanders celebrating Christmas and New Year's later this week, Morrison said.

With the Atlantic bubble suspended, Morrison said Islanders need to avoid unnecessary travel.

"I urge Islanders to not travel off-Island over the holidays," she said.

"I urge families, including students who live off-Island, to consider not coming home for the holidays, and that's hard to say."

For those who do wish to come to the Island, pre-travel approval will be required and arrivals will need to be prepared to self-isolate for 14 days.

Morrison is recommending levees not be held this year. As with any gathering, any levee that is held will require an operational plan.

More from CBC P.E.I.