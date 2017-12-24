Santa's Angels spreading their wings on P.E.I.

Santa's Angels is expanding across P.E.I. this Christmas.

The volunteer-operated charity began several years ago and involves Santa Claus, his elves and volunteers driving around Charlottetown early on Christmas morning delivering gifts and food to families that may need a little extra support.

Last year the charity expanded to Summerside and had one run to Montague, but this year the plan is to spread Christmas cheer even further.

"We get more volunteers every year. So we said, 'let's go further and try not to turn anyone away that asks for help,'" said chair of Santa's Angels, Kenny Zakem.

Zakem said Souris and Tignish will be added to the list to visit and other communities once the need is known.

"We can't always get everybody on Christmas Day just because of the vast number of places and the people we have and trucks and stuff. So we're going to do a couple of these areas before Christmas," he said.

Santa and his angels might be out doing deliveries on Christmas Eve and Dec. 23 so there is enough time to distribute gifts to communities in need, Zakem said.

"A lot of people and a lot of places are requesting help which they don't receive any other way than if we get there. There is no food bank near them or Salvation Army they can get to," he said.

Zakem said there is need and the Santa's Angels plans to fill it.

"That's what it is all about, helping each other out," he said.

Zakem said the more volunteers he gets to help the better, last year there were about 200.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or families that would like a visit can get more information on the Santa's Angels website.

