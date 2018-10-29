Why going blind hasn't stopped this P.E.I. woman from volunteering

Going blind hasn't stopped Sandra Gallagher of Summerside, P.E.I., from volunteering for her favourite cause, the Coats for Kids drive.

Gallagher has diabetes and glaucoma and went blind in March, she said.

"I can't see my grandchildren's faces, and I won't be able to see my daughter walk down the aisle in her wedding dress, which really hurts a lot," Gallagher said.

She has been volunteering with the winter clothing drive for seven years, she said, and looks forward to it every year.

'Family and my friends behind me'

When she lost her eyesight she did consider giving up the charity work, but decided to carry on.

Gallagher can no longer sew on buttons as she did the last several years of the clothing campaign. This image was taken last year. (Pat Martel/Summerside)

"I was feeling pretty down because I felt I wasn't going to be able to to do anything," she said.

But her partner, her brother and daughter have all been willing to drive her wherever she needs to go, including to pick up donations of coats and other winter outerwear.

With rental increases and gas prices, I'm already hearing a lot of need right now. — Sandra Gallagher

"With my family and my friends behind me there was no doubt that I could get it done, and I'm pretty happy with the way that it's turning out," Gallagher said.

She can no longer sew on buttons, but said she can check zippers and feel clothing for rips. She takes the donations to her home, washes them and hangs them on her clotheslines to dry, she said.

She needed help when she was a young mother, she said, so helping families in need is "close to my heart" she said.

"It brings me a lot of happiness to do it."

Donations still needed

Gallagher said she expects the number of people looking for winter clothing will be up this year — calls asking about the drive are double what they were last year.

Last year volunteers gave out more than 200 coats, and Gallagher expects this year may grow as high as 300 or more.

"With rental increases and gas prices, I'm already hearing a lot of need right now," she said.

The drive is still in need of coats, which can be dropped off until Friday at Summerside Domino's, Sun and Suds Laundromat, the Township Chevrolet dealership or the Summerside United Pentecostal Church on Pope Road.

They'll be handed out Sunday at the church from 10:15 until 2:15, with help from the Summerside Western Capital hockey team. No questions about need or income are asked.

With files from Laura Chapin