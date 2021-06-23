P.E.I. sand sculptor wins top prize at U.S. contest

Abe Waterman got to do something recently he hasn't done in a long time: compete against other artists in a sand sculpture competition.

COVID-19 meant events that gather large groups of people together could not take place, but earlier this month Waterman competed in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic in New Hampshire and won first prize — $6,000.

His winning sculpture is called Empty.

"It's quite a personal piece," he said. "I know a lot of other sand sculptors do the same thing, pick a subject that's personal and then that way, you know, you end up putting a lot more into the piece."

His winning sculpture is called Empty. (Submitted by Abe Waterman)

The sculpture is about 10 feet tall, he said, and it's double-sided. There's a man's face on one side and a woman's on the other, with tear lines cut out to connect one set of eyes to each other

There are also figures before each face on the ground expressing anguish, he said.

Waterman said it's a validating feeling, having won and being in company of other great sculptors.

"At the end of the day I also have to recognize that it's very subjective and I could have just as easily finished 10th place out there," he said. "It's quite an honour just to be invited to the event and hang out with other sculptors."

Waterman is now in Los Angeles doing a sculpture in a mall showing landmarks of the world, he said.

More from CBC P.E.I.