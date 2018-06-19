Temptation wins big for P.E.I. sand sculptor

It was Abe Waterman's fourth trip to the annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic in New Hampshire, and this time he brought home the top prize.

The P.E.I. sculptor was competing against nine other professionals. His sculpture, Temptation, featuring an alluring woman formed as part of a liquor bottle, with a small devil perched on the back, earned Waterman the $3,000 prize.

Abe Waterman poses with his creation. (Martha Lardent)

"The other nine sculptors are all incredibly talented. Almost anyone out there could win," he said.

"The judges have a much harder time out there than we do. They're judging apples to oranges. Everyone has a different technique. They're sculpting different subject matters. I don't know how they come up with a winner."

The back of the sculpture featured a small devil. (Abe Waterman)

Waterman and the other sculptors were given a day to pack down close to 10 tonnes of sand from which they would carve, and then 23 hours over three days to make the carving.

Waterman has a busy summer planned. He is heading to Parksville, B.C., for another competition in three weeks, and then to Revere Beach just outside of Boston. He is also working on wood sculptures back home on P.E.I.

More P.E.I. news